Cooper Hewitt acquires two emoji that symbolize inclusion

NEW YORK (AP) — The Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum has acquired two emoji that have helped broaden diversity for users of the tiny pictures. It becomes the third museum to add emoji to their digital collections. The New York museum acquired the “person with headscarf” and “inter-skintone couple” emoji for its burgeoning collection of digital assets. The museum plans an exhibition explaining the significance of the two through interviews and images, but the pandemic has put an opening date in limbo. The acquisition was announced Thursday. The emoji are commonly known as “woman in hijab” and “interracial couple.”