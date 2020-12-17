Cousins recognized with Carnegie Medal after heroic river rescue

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -- Carnegie Hero Fund Commission is honoring two local cousins with the Carnegie Medal because they saved several people from a deadly boat crash on the Mississippi a year and a half ago.

"Bobby and I were going down river, we were just going to go fishing, it was nice out, because as far as we could tell the current wasn't that bad that day," said Jamie Whitney.

For cousins Bobby and Jamie Whitney, that Saturday was supposed to be a relaxing day off on August 3rd, 2019.

But as they headed down the Mississippi they saw another boat, stopped by barges near Hannibal.

Jamie said at first they didn't recognize what was going on, but as they passed by they saw the boat was going under.

"They were pulling tubes, could've happened to anybody," remembered Jamie.

They said that's when they tried to get closer to help out.

"That's when we stepped into action, got out two life jackets because we saw another person floating down," said Jamie.

He said as they approached, their boat went sideways also, Bobby said he was scared thinking of his family.

"Actually after the second time we went in, I told him we're not going back in there and he's like yeah, we gotta go back in," said Bobby.

But with both Jamie and Bobby thinking of their families at home, and their own daughters, they knew what they had to do.

"So I think it was the third attempt we told another one of the passengers, you have to throw that little girl to us," said Jamie.

They said they kept going back, saving as many people as they could.

"If him and I [weren't] there, there would've been a lot more people that had lost their life that day," said Bobby.

He said even as they're being recognized, it's difficult to think about.

"It's hard, knowing those people are still mourning," said Bobby.

But they're thankful they were able to help, and thankful for the recognition with the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission's Carnegie Medal.

"We want to think Mike Blazinic, CPO [of the] Illinois Conservation Police for nominating us," said Bobby.

The commission's website said Andrew Carnegie founded the hero fund in 1904, and since then more than 10-thousand people have received it since then.

There were 17 winners this year, and around 20% of the awards are given posthumously.