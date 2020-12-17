Culver-Stockton College adds five new business majors

CANTON, MO. (WGEM) -- Culver-Stockton College is expanding the Division of Business, Education and Law with five new majors.

The five new majors are Digital marketing, E-Sports and gaming administration, Human Resources Management, Professional Sales and Supply Chain Management.

Which will all be available for the Fall 2021 semester.

The new programs are geared to provide students with key skills that are in high demand within the regional labor market.

Julie Straus is an Associate Professor of Accounting and Chair of Business Education Law Division at Culver-Stockton.

She said these additions will benefit everyone.

“It gives us the opportunity to offer specialized business degrees to our students. But also that small private liberal arts education that’s so important," Straus said.

Straus said students will still earn a degree in business.

“All these majors will still get that broad business core courses we like to call it. that all of our business, marketing accounting, financing students take. But, then they will also take a deeper dive into the specialized courses related to the major," Straus said.