Experts propose vaccine priority list as German deaths rise

BERLIN (AP) — An independent expert team has recommended that people over age 80, residents and staff in nursing homes, and medics at high risk of exposing themselves or others to COVID-19 should be the first in Germany to get the coronavirus vaccine. Thursday’s recommendation comes as Germany grapples with a growing number of new cases and deaths from the coronavirus. The seven-day rolling average of daily deaths in Germany has risen over the past two weeks from almost 350 deaths per day on Dec. 2 to almost 545 deaths per day on Dec. 16. In response, authorities agreed to impose tougher lockdown measures this week that included the closure of schools and most stores until at least Jan. 10.