French police detain modeling agent in Epstein probe

PARIS (AP) — A modeling agent who was close to disgraced U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein has been taken into custody in France. The Paris prosecutors office said Thursday that Jean-Luc Brunel was detained Wednesday, suspected of an array of crimes, including the rape of minors and human trafficking for sexual exploitation. Brunel was being investigated as part of a broad French probe into alleged sexual exploitation of women and girls by Epstein and his circle. Multiple women have identified themselves as victims and spoken to police since the French probe was opened in August last year.