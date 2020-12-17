French President Macron tests positive for COVID-19

PARIS (AP) — The presidential palace says French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for COVID-19. It said Thursday the president took a test “as soon as the first symptoms appeared.” The brief statement did not say what symptoms Macron experienced. It said he would isolate himself for seven days. Macron attended an EU summit with other European leaders last week, and on Wednesday met with Portugal’s prime minister and attended a Cabinet meeting. Prime Minister Jean Castex was at the meeting and will self-isolate. The French presidency confirmed that Macron’s trip to Lebanon scheduled for next week is being canceled.