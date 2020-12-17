Front line workers at Illini Community Hospital receive COVID-19 vaccine

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) -- Healthcare workers in Pike County, Illinois, said they are one step closer in winning the battle against COVID-19.

More than a dozen front line workers were administered the vaccine Thursday afternoon.

"It is emotional," Sharon Bargmann with the Pike County Health Department said.

"It kind of feels like a long time coming," CRNA Michael Dunseth said.

"It's exciting," Illini Community Hospital Administrator Kathy Hull said. "It's history in the making."

Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist at Illini Community Hospital, Michael Dunseth, received the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday afternoon.

Dunseth was the first person to receive the vaccine in Pike County.

"I've been working on the front line, I do airway management, so I thought it was important to not only protect myself, but to protect my family members and patients I take care of in this community," Dunseth said.

The Pfizer vaccine arrived at the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

Bargmann said they plan to administer all 40 doses the county received by the end of the day on Friday.

"We are going to be giving vaccinations to front line hospital staff that work directly with COVID-19 patients every 15 minutes," Bargmann said.

Hull said vaccinating the front line workers who are exposed to the virus every day is the first step to winning this battle."

"I think the thing that I see is, maybe it's that tiny light at the end of the tunnel, that maybe this pandemic is going to get resolved," Hull said.

There's a glimpse of hope in every dose, as a community looks to close in on the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This is just the first step in getting this under control and hopefully diminishing the number of people who have to die from this," Bargmann said.

Along with front line healthcare workers, residents and employees at nursing homes and long-term care facilities will also be among the first to be vaccinated in Pike County.

Officials with the health department said they do not know exactly when that will happen, but say a partnership with Walgreens and CVS should start to administer vaccines soon.