Gift to Russian minister triggers diplomatic probe in Bosnia

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Authorities in Sarajevo are probing how a possibly stolen 300-year-old gilded icon from Ukraine ended up being given as a gift from Bosnia’s Serb leader to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The presiding Serb member of Bosnia’s three-member presidency, Milorad Dodik, gave the religious painting to Lavrov during his visit to the Bosnian Serb half of Bosnia on Monday. The historic artefact is believed to be from war-torn eastern Ukraine, which has been under the control of pro-Russian rebels. Dozens of Serbs have fought alongside the rebels in the conflict, which started in 2014. The Ukrainian Embassy in Sarajevo has requested information on how the Bosnian Serb leader came into possession of the icon.