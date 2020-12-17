Iowa State has Big 12’s top offensive and defensive players

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Iowa State has swept the Big 12′s top individual football awards as determined by a vote of the league coaches. Running back Breece Hall has been named the conference’s offensive player of the year and junior linebacker Mike Rose the top defensive player. Iowa State’s Matt Campbell was named the league’s coach of the year in the All-Big 12 selections. The Cyclones play five-time defending Big 12 champion Oklahoma in conference championship game Saturday.