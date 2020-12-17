Kentucky Supreme Court: Online poker site must pay state $1B

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Supreme Court has ruled that an online poker company must pay more than $1 billion to Kentucky. The ruling said was for illegal gambling losses that began a decade ago. The ruling from the state’s high court reinstated a Franklin Circuit Court judgement against PokerStars.com. Two years ago, the state appeals court rejected the collection of the gambling losses. Gov. Andy Beshear says the total amount is nearly $1.3 billion that would be ordered to be recovered. The Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet filed the lawsuit in 2010.