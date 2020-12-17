Mahomes leads Chiefs vs. Saints coach who nearly drafted him

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is finally getting his first chance to play in a city where he very well might have ended up starting his NFL career if Kansas City hadn’t traded up to get him. Saints coach Sean Payton has said Mahomes and Marshon Lattimore were the top two prospects under consideration with the 11th overall pick in 2017 when the Chiefs traded for the 10th overall pick and took the QB that led them to last season’s Super Bowl triumph. Lattimore says it worked out well for both teams and that he is excited to play against Mahomes.