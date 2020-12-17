Maryland family sues after Black man died in police custody

BALTIMORE (AP) — The family of a 19-year-old Black man who died in police custody two years ago in a rural Maryland town has filed a federal lawsuit. The lawsuit by Anton Black’s family was filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Baltimore. The family accuses authorities of using excessive force and says the Medical Examiner’s Office concealed police wrongdoing. Footage of the 2018 incident shows Greensboro officers pinned Black down for more than five minutes as they handcuffed him and shackled his legs as his body eventually went limp. Officials say a congenital heart condition and stress contributed to his death.