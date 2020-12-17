Missouri high school coach charged with sex crimes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jackson County prosecutors have a charged high school football coach with sexual crimes involving a minor teenager that allegedly occurred more than a decade ago. Forty-three-year-old Joshua Hood was charged Wednesday with eight counts including statutory sodomy and second-degree statutory rape. Hood is currently football coach at Park Hill High School. He was a teacher and coach at Holden High School when the alleged crimes occurred in 2003 and 2004. Prosecutors say a woman reported in April that she had sexual encounters with Hood while she was a student at Holden and younger than 17. Hood’s attorney says his client denies the allegations.