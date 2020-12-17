No. 5 Kansas visits No. 14 Texas Tech to tip Big 12 weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Fifth-ranked Kansas visits No. 14 Texas Tech on Thursday night to tip off the first true weekend of Big 12 games. The Jayhawks (6-1) already have wins over No. 20 Kentucky on a neutral floor and No. 8 Creighton at Allen Fieldhouse, while the Red Raiders (6-1) lost to No. 17 Houston in their only test of non-league play. Elsewhere, Iowa State visits No. 8 West Virginia on Thursday night and Oklahoma State tries to remain unbeaten at No. 11 Texas on Sunday.