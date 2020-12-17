Parolee convicted in 2015 death of Kansas City woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City man has been convicted of killing a woman whose body was found in a trash bag in 2016. A Jackson County judge found Kevin Hurley guilty on Wednesday of second-degree murder in the death of Brandy Helbock-Castaneda. Hurley was on parole after serving time in prison for robbery and murder when Helbock-Casteneda was killed. Her sister reported her missing in December 2015 and her body was found in January 2016. Prosecutors say DNA taken from Helbock-Castenda’s ankle and from a rope around her waist matched Hurley’s DNA.