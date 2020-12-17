Patchy Fog Possible This Morning

Temperatures Thursday morning are starting off pretty cold, with many areas dipping into the teens. Dew points are fairly close to the temperatures, leading to patchy areas of fog in some parts of the Tri-States. There is also some frost possible on cars. Leave some extra time to warm the cars this morning before heading out for the day. Looking forward, partly cloudy skies will likely remain through much of the day Thursday. Temperatures will be seasonable, in the mid to upper 30's. More clouds move in Friday, with temperatures rising into the mid 40's.

A weak cold front will move through Friday night into Saturday morning. This will bring the chance for some very light showers across the area. A few snow flakes may mix in early Saturday morning but little to no accumulation is expected. The front will move out by midday Saturday with temps in the upper 30's to near 40. Partly cloudy skies remain on Sunday with highs in the mid 40's. Southwesterly flow returns to start the week which means temps will warm to well above average. Highs Monday and Tuesday will be in the low 50's. Some models show another active weather pattern possibly developing next week but there is not much agreement yet, so the forecast remains mostly dry for now.