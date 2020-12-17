Penn State, Illinois ready to close out regular season

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Penn State will try to finish the season with a flourish when it hosts Illinois. The Nittany Lions have won three straight following an 0-5 start. The rise of freshmen like wide receiver Parker Washington, running back Keyvone Lee and tight end Brenton Strange have taken some of the pressure off quarterback Sean Clifford. Illinois fired head coach Lovie Smith earlier this month. Offensive coordinator Rod Smith will serve as the interim coach against the Nittany Lions.