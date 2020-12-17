Pesky Cloud Cover

Clouds are expected to diminish overnight, but any clearing will be short lived with the approaching cold front churning up clouds for the area on Thursday. Thursday even with a cloudy sky we will see a pretty breezy south wind and that will usher in a bit of warmer air. Temperatures will be above mid December normals. We have the potential for a little light rain or drizzle Friday night and Saturday, each set of new forecast data seems to be drier than the last and tends to push the rain further south. Snow may briefly mix with the rain before ending, however, no accumulations or impacts are expected. Down the road Sunday night and Monday night look mostly clear so we should be able to get a clean glimpse of The Great Conjunction just after sunset on the southwest horizon. Christmas Eve day is now on the seven day forecast and at this time temps are trending a bit cooler.

