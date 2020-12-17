Quincy man sentenced for 2019 murder

QUINCY (WGEM) -- Court records show that Christopher Huckstep, 52, was sentenced to 30 years in prison for a 2019 murder on Thursday.

Huckstep had pled guilty to one count of first-degree murder on June 3 for the December 4, 2019 shooting death of Edmond Morris.

Police records state that on Wednesday December 4, 2019 at 3:36 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Cedar in reference to a report of a shooting.

On arrival, officers found Emond Morris, 26, of Quincy, dead with a gunshot wound.

A short time later, officers located the shooting suspect, Huckstep, in the 1200 block of North 12th Street.

A firearm was recovered upon Huckstep's arrest.

Police reported that it was not a random crime and Morris and Huckstep knew each other.

