Quincy Medical Group “Play of The Week” Nominees–December 16
Vote For Tour Top QMG "Play Of The Week" Nominee Today!
Winner Will Be Announced Sunday On WGEM Sports At Ten
- Taytum White Hits A 3-Pt Bank Shot That Beats The Buzzer. (Palmyra)
- Cole Mitchell Weaves His Way To A Hoop vs. Paris High. (South Shelby)
- Olivia Wood Hits A Long 3-Pt Jumper vs. Paris High. (Marion County)
- Clara Minor Buries A 3-Pt Jumper From The Corner. (Monroe City)
- Abigail Wolter Hits A 3-Point Buzzer Beater Against Central Lee. (Keokuk)