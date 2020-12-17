Skip to Content

Quincy Medical Group “Play of The Week” Nominees–December 16

Vote For Tour Top QMG "Play Of The Week" Nominee Today!

Winner Will Be Announced Sunday On WGEM Sports At Ten

  1. Taytum White Hits A 3-Pt Bank Shot That Beats The Buzzer. (Palmyra)
  2. Cole Mitchell Weaves His Way To A Hoop vs. Paris High. (South Shelby)
  3. Olivia Wood Hits A Long 3-Pt Jumper vs. Paris High. (Marion County)
  4. Clara Minor Buries A 3-Pt Jumper From The Corner. (Monroe City)
  5. Abigail Wolter Hits A 3-Point Buzzer Beater Against Central Lee. (Keokuk)

Tony Cornish Jr.

Tony is the Sports Director for WGEM News.

