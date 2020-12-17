Quincy Salvation Christmas meal deadline approaches

QUINCY (WGEM) -- The Quincy Salvation Army will conduct the annual community dinner curb-side.

Residents in need of a meal are required to call ahead to place and order and reserve a time for pick-up.

Christina Sjogren is a Captain at the Salvation Army. She said due to having to prepare the meals they need a meal count. So the deadline to place an order is Friday, December 18th.

“In this case with the pandemic, it’s been hard for people to experience that with the limited ability to gather together. And so, what we want to do is provide that opportunity still for people in their own household. To enjoy a Christmas meal together," Sjogren said.

Sjogren said if they want a meal they need to call ahead.

“Interested in coming for a meal you can call down to the Salvation Army Kroc Center and ask for Tina and she can sign you up. We have registration through today and tomorrow so get your call in by tomorrow if you’d like to come. And all you need to do is provide your name and how many people you’d like to feed," Sjogren said.

The meals will be dispersed on Christmas day at the Kroc Center from 11:00 am-12:30 pm and they will make deliveries to shut-in residents.

To reserve your meal call the Kroc Center at (217) 222-5762 and ask for Tina.