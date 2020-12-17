Remains believed those of missing woman found in Pope Co

HARRISBURG, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say remains believed to be those of a missing Harrisburg woman have been discovered in southern Illinois not far from where she was last seen. Kimberly Stewart-Whittington, then 51, was reported missing in September 2019 and searches by authorities and volunteers failed to find her. Pope County Sheriff Jerry Suits says a deer hunter and his sons discovered remains in woods near the Saline-Pope county line. He says no foul play is suspected at this time. The cause of death is under investigation. Stewart-Whittington’s daughter, Sabrina Stewart, says there’s no DNA confirmation yet but all other evidence points to the remains being those of the mssing woman.