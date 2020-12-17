Renters face evictions in Illinois as moratorium comes to an end next month

QUINCY, IL (WGEM) - Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker extended the states moratorium on evictions until January 11th and the federal protections against evictions through the CDC are set to expire at the end of December.

This gives families who are struggling less than one month to find help.

Officials with the Quincy Housing Authority say they help around 350 renters through both Section 8 housing and subsidized public housing.

Of those renters, more than 50 have gotten behind on their rent during the pandemic and could face eviction when the moratorium ends.

“Some of those renters are very, very behind to the tune of two and three thousand dollars because some of those renters just have not payed anything going all the way back to March.” Jerry Gille, Quincy Housing Authority executive director

Local organizations are working to help people who are at risk of being evicted.

Gille said the housing programs are income-based, so people who have lost jobs or hours during the pandemic have been able to pay a reduced rent.

They also have a payment plan for residents of their buildings who have gotten behind on rent. But Gille said they’re struggling to get people to take advantage of the plan.

“His reply was, 'well why should I get caught up with you when you’re just going to throw me out anyway?' I said no, that’s not the goal. The goal is to get you caught up, not to throw you out. If we can get you progressing toward a repayment plan, then we won’t proceed with an eviction. And that individual actually entered into that repayment plan and has been working toward that at this point.” Jerry Gille, Quincy Housing Authority executive director

Other organizations that offer rent-assistance programs for those who need money to pay rent: