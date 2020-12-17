Teen charged in killing of retired Chicago firefighter

CHICAGO (AP) — A 15-year-old has made an initial court appearance on a murder charge in the fatal shooting of a retired Chicago Fire Department lieutenant on the city’s South Side earlier this month. Authorities say 65-year-old Dwain P. Williams was gunned down after he was confronted by the defendant and two other people as he approached his car on Dec. 3. Williams pulled out his gun and managed to fire it but was shot in the abdomen and pronounced dead at a hospital, police said at the time. Police are still seeking the other two suspects. The teen who appeared in court Thursday hasn’t been named because he is charged as a juvenile. He also faces an attempted robbery charge.