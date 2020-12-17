University of Missouri engineering receives $2.85 million

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The University of Missouri has received a gift of $2.85 million for a department in the College of Engineering. University officials said Wednesday the donation to the Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering will be used to fund a graduate fellowship and a new faculty position. The donation comes from Sharon Langenbeck, who was the first woman to graduate with a doctorate in mechanical and aerospace engineering from the College of Engineering. She spent 17 years at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory before retiring in 2008. She is now president of Zonta International, an international organization aimed at improving the lives of women and girls.