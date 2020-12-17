US attorney in St. Louis announces that he is resigning

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The U.S. attorney in St. Louis who was an appointee of President Donald Trump has announced that he is resigning to join a private law firm. Fifty-four-year-old Jeff Jensen of St. Louis, said in a news release Thursday that his resignation takes effect at midnight on Dec. 30. Jensen worked as a certified public accountant before joining the FBI in 1989. He joined the U.S. attorney’s office in St. Louis a decade later. Attorney General William Barr said in a news release that Jensen brought “unparalleled experience” to his work.