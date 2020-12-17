USPS holiday shipping deadlines close in

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- It's one of busiest times of the year at the post office.

If you're trying to get stuff to loved ones before the holidays, postal workers say you're running out of time.

Pamela Lasswell says having her packages received ahead of the holidays is especially important this year.

"These presents today are my granddaughters' and it's little things to know that grandma's thinking of them all the time and sends her love with home-made candies and cookies," Lasswell said.

Her family isn't having a gathering this year because of COVID-19. So, she's sending her gifts through the mail.

"I did two priorities, they were going down to Oklahoma and then we just did a first class because it was going to Eolia," she explained.

Postmaster Bill Reitz says the earlier you get your package shipped, the better as deliveries are busier this time of year.

"It'll be this coming Monday, the busiest day," Reitz said.

Reitz says he's seeing a 20 percent increase in packages they receive to deliver each day compared to last year.

"Last year, say we would get eight thousand or nine thousand packages in a day, now we're getting nine to ten thousand in a day," Reitz explained.

He says they're having to start their routes earlier in order to keep up.

"You'll probably see vehicles running around town early in the morning and they're delivering packages and we're delivering our regular mail and more packages throughout the rest of the day," he explained.

He says if you haven't sent your gifts, you should do it as soon as possible.

Reitz says to have your packages and envelopes labeled, taped and stamped if needed before you get here to make the process faster.

He says first class shipping deadline is tomorrow the 18th, priority shipping is Saturday the 19th, and express is Wednesday the 23rd.

the cost goes up for each deadline that you miss.