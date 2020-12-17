WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (Dec. 16) QU Lady Hawks Forward Sarah Nelson Making Strides During Her Second Season In The GLVC And Palmyra All-State Tight End Abe Haerr May Announce His College Choice Next Month

As the (0-6) Quincy University women's basketball teams continues to battle and find their way to their first victory of the 2020-21 season, a few bright spots have emerged on the hardwood during the second month of the season for the Lady Hawks.

Forward Sarah Nelson is showing positive signs of development in just her second season in the collegiate ranks. QU head coach Jeni Garber has noticed Nelson's improvement in certain specific area's and is very upbeat regarding what she's seen so far in 2020 from the former Blue Devil standout.

National Signing Day has arrived across the Tri-States, and unfortunately non of the area's top recruits signed any National Letters of Intent during Day 1 of the December signing period.

WGEM Sports did discover that the storyline in that area may chance next month for Palmyra's Abe Haerr. The Panthers All-State Tight End may be focusing in on making his final decision sometime next month regarding where he'll play next season on the collegiate level. We'll have an update from the Flower City.