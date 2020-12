WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (Dec. 16) QU Lady Hawks Host U-Indy At Pepsi Arena And The Canton Lady Tigers Prepare For A Challenging 2 Game Stretch On The Prep Hardwood

College Basketball (Wednesday)

Great Lakes Valley Conference

Women

University Of Indianapolis 75

Quincy University Lady Hawks 67

QU Leaders: Laney Lantz ( 24 Points / 3 Steals )

Jazzpher Evans ( 14 Points / 3 Steals )

Sarah Nelson ( 11 Points / 1 Rebound )

(0-6) QU will return to action Friday vs. Bradley in an Exhibition Game Set For Carver Arena in Peoria. Tip-off is slated for 2:00 PM.

University Of New Orleans 45

Mizzou Lady Tigers 84

(2-1) Tigers will host Oral Roberts on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 12:30 p.m.