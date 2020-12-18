1 dead in incident involving migrant boat off Greek island

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say one woman has died and another two have been rescued from the sea off the eastern Greek island of Lesbos in an incident involving a dinghy carrying Somali migrants. Greece’s coast guard said 24 migrants who were located safe on shore early Friday told authorities that three women had fallen into the sea. Rescuers continued to search the area for traces of a migrant-trafficker thought to have also ended up in the water. More than 15,000 migrants and refugees have entered Greece illegally this year, most crossing from Turkey in unseaworthy boats. Police are also investigating the rape of a 3-year-old Afghan girl this week at a migrant camp on Lesbos.