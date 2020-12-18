Adams Co. COVID-19 related deaths hit 60

QUINCY (WGEM) -- The Adams County Health Department reported Friday that a man in his 80s had died after testing positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Adams County to 60.

Health officials also reported 41 new test-positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday:

7 individuals under 20-years-old

7 individuals in their 20s

3 individuals in their 30s

2 individuals in their 40s

8 individuals in their 50s

7 individuals in their 60s

4 individuals in their 70s

13 individuals over 80-years-old



As of Friday health officials had reported a total of 5711 COVID-19 test-positive cases in Adams County with 562 of those active.

Health officials added there are currently 53 are hospitalized and 9 of those are in the ICU.

The Adams County COVID-19 Dashboard currently shows hospital bed availability at 9% with critical care bed availability at 3%.

Health officials continue to encourage anyone who lives in, works in or travels to Adams County to visit the COVID-19 rapid testing site at 33rd and Broadway in the old ShopKo parking lot.

The test is free and available to anyone. Individuals will be contacted with results the same day they are tested.

Individuals are encouraged to fill out the registration form ahead of time to save time in line. The form can be found here.



