After turbulent 2020, faith in America faces more big issues

For many religious denominations in the United States, there were two shared preoccupations in 2020 beyond the usual matters of faith: How to cope with the coronavirus pandemic and how to respond to tumultuous political events. With Joe Biden replacing Donald Trump as president, and with vaccines eventually expected to ease the threat of COVID-19, the challenges for faith leaders in 2021 will shift. Racial justice, Biden’s Catholicism, LGTBQ rights and the future of the United Methodist Church are all likely to be hot button religion issues in the coming year.