Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 18, 2020

Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 18, 2020New
Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names, to birthdays@wgem.com.
Note: Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.
WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Carolee Gorsuch
Haylee Lish
Natasha Holtmeyer
Ivan Wear
Bonnie Glendinning
Sylvie Dedert
Maddie Olmsted
Larry Manker, Sr.
B.K. Turner
Weston McGee
Mary Linda Frazee
Melissa Hirner
Elizabeth Dedert
Lisa Pryor
Emily Battles
Jonas Tjaden
In Lee
Tammie Walker
Denise Elston
Darile Halpain
Jack Sill
Jordan Oenning
Michelle Sheppard
Billy Turner
Sawyer Vaupel
J.J. Vaupel
Brennan Briddle
Peggy Austin
Julie Love
Jordyn Ellison
Bud Niekamp