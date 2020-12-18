Blessing CNA Program kickstarts medical profession

QUINCY (WGEM) -- Blessing Health System's Certified Nurse Assistant training program (CNA) is helping tri-state residents get into the medical field.

The four-week program is offered at no cost to those hired by the hospital to be nursing assistants.

Students obtain hands-on experience in the simulation labs and knowledge in the classroom by registered nurses.

Daelin Deweese is a current CNA student in the program, who wants to be a nurse practitioner.

She said applying to the program was the perfect way to kick-start her career.

"You see so much in the hospital. And it just makes it so real and so just seeing my patients being discharged and seeing how much of an impact I've made on them. It's been really memorable and I'll forever cherish it."

The program has successfully graduated the first class of students and is ready for more.

There are no requirements, to apply for the program click here and apply for any open CNA position.

