Colorado reports 40K people filed for jobless benefits

DENVER (AP) — Officials say Colorado’s unemployment filings are rising during the latest surge of the coronavirus pandemic, increasing by more than 11% in the last week. The Denver Post reported the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment has said 40,475 people opened or reopened claims for jobless benefits last week compared to the 36,257 people who filed claims the first week of December. State labor economist Ryan Gedney said the surge could be attributed to people reopening claims from earlier in the year after losing their jobs again. He also said some people filing for benefits have been long unemployed and have run out of state benefits but are eligible for federal benefits.