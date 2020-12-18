Crews respond to semi-truck crash in Barry, Il

BARRY, ILLINOIS (WGEM) - Crews responded to a crash involving a semi-truck around 9 p.m. Friday in Barry, Illinois off of I-172.

The semi-truck was damaged on its front end and sides.

Fire crews, Illinois State Police, and other law enforcement agencies were on scene after the crash.

Officials did not give details about the extent of injuries after the crash to a WGEM crew on scene.

Law enforcement has not released any further information at this time. We will update this story with more details when they come in.