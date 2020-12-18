Fed finds big US banks in solid shape; keeps dividend limits

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve says the 33 largest U.S. banks are in strong shape despite the pandemic’s economic shock. The central bank says they have ample capital cushions against unexpected losses, enabling them to keep lending under the most severe straits. The Fed announced the results from a special second round of “stress tests” this year that it added because of damage to the economy from the virus outbreak. The tests showed that all 33 banks remain above their minimum requirements for capital to protect against risk. Still, regulators decided to maintain restrictions on banks paying out dividends or buying back their own stock.