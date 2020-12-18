Fiji cyclone kills at least 2, destroys dozens of homes

SUVA, Fiji (AP) — A powerful cyclone has hit Fiji, killing at least two people and destroying dozens of homes in the Pacific island nation. While Cyclone Yasa proved terrifying for those in its path, there was a sense of relief in other parts of the country Friday that the devastation wasn’t as widespread as many had initially feared. Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama said on a video message that those confirmed dead were a 3-month-old baby and a man in his mid-40s. Bainimarama said the nation was likely looking at hundreds of millions of dollars in damage. He said the cyclone hit with wind gusts of up to 214 miles per hour.