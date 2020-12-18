Former Standing Rock tribal chairman dies of COVID-19

FORT YATES, N.D. (AP) — Family members say the former chairman of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe has died after contracting COVID-19, not long after his wife passed away from the coronavirus. Sixty-five-year-old Jesse “Jay” Taken Alive was hospitalized in late October and died Monday, according to his brother, Virgil Taken Alive. According to an obituary, his 64-year-old wife Cheryl Taken Alive died Nov. 11. Jesse Taken Alive won a seat on the tribal council in 1991 and spent 24 years in tribal government, serving as its chairman from 1993 to 1997. He taught Lakota culture and language at a school in McLaughlin until he became ill.