Japan councilwomen says ouster shows gender bias in politics

TOKYO (AP) — A councilwoman who was ousted from the town assembly in a famous Japanese hot springs resort after accusing the mayor of sexual assault says her case highlights the problems of male-dominated small town politics in which women are often silenced. Shoko Arai, the only woman in the 12-member assembly in the town of Kusatsu, north of Tokyo, was voted out of office in a Dec. 6 referendum initiated by the mayor and his supporters. The case is seen as an example of how women who raise their voices over alleged sexual assaults are often treated in Japan.