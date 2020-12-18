Japan’s Cabinet adopts plan to bolster missile deterrence

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Cabinet has adopted a plan to enhance the country’s missile deterrence, including development of new cruise missiles, to counter potential threats from China and North Korea. The plan is the first major defense policy issued by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s government. The new missiles would be able to be fired from destroyers or fighter jets. Their extended range would allow them to be deployed far enough away from an enemy to avoid an immediate strike back. The Cabinet also says it plans to place Aegis radar systems on two new destroyers after Japan earlier this year scrapped plans to build two land-based Aegis systems due to technical problems.