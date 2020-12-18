La Harpe nursing home to close next week

La HARPE, Ill. (WGEM) -- The La Harpe Davier Health Care Center will close on December 22, according to officials at its parent company Peterson Health Care.

Spokeswoman Tonya Hill said Friday the company had sent a transition team to work with the 18 residents to move them to their choice of another Peterson Heath Care facility.

According to its website Peterson Heath Care operates nine other care facilities within 50 miles of La Harpe and nearly 100 facilities in total.

Hill said the La Harpe staff were also offered opportunities at other facilities. She said they anticipated that most would accept the offer.

Hill said it had been getting increasingly more difficult to find staff in rural care facilities and they wanted to address the issue before it put the residents at risk.