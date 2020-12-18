Man killed in McDonough County crash

An Augusta, Illnois man was killed in a crash involving a semi on Thursday.

According to Illinois State Police, Gary Melvin, 75, was driving his GMC pickup on County Road 600 E across Illinois Route 336 about 3:30 p.m.

Troopers said Melvin failed to yield and hit a tractor trailer driving on Route 336, causing it to spin in the median.

Melvin was killed in the crash. His two passengers an 18-year-old and a 21- year-old were taken to a local hospital with injuries.

Police said charges are pending an investigation.