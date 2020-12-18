Nursing homes preparing for COVID-19 vaccine

PALMYRA, MO (WGEM) - As the first shipments of COVID-19 vaccines arrive in the Tri-states, local nursing homes are now preparing for their residents and staff to be among the first group of recipients.

Officials with Maple Lawn Nursing Home in Palmyra, Missouri said things are still up in the air, but their staff and residents could get the vaccine as early as next week.

Officials with the home said despite taking safety precautions and restricting visitors from the facility since the start of the pandemic, they have still have residents test positive for COVID-19.

They said getting the vaccine would feel like a sign of hope.

“We think this is the next step in helping and the light is at the end of the tunnel. We’re just looking forward to it. This is 94 percent effectiveness, so that’s very exciting to know.” Jeff Funkenbusch, Maple Lawn Nursing Home administrator

Right now, Maple Lawn officials are not sure how many doses of the vaccine they’ll receive.

The plan is to prioritize staff and any residents who have not tested positive for the virus.

Officials with the home said they’re not requiring staff or residents to get the vaccine, but the nursing home’s medical director is encouraging it if it’s been approved by their own doctor.

But officials say even if every resident gets the vaccine, when things will go back to normal is still up to the local community.

“I understand it takes about 70 percent of the community before we can take care of this flu and get rid of it, so it doesn’t just take us here at the nursing home. It takes the whole community around here to take care of us.” Jeff Funkenbusch, Maple Lawn Nursing Home administrator

The home has no timeline for when they expect to allow in-person visits again at the facility.

Officials say it will depend on local COVID-19 case numbers and recommendations they’re getting from the state and federal guidelines.