Oakland, UIC start conference play

Oakland (0-7, 0-0) vs. Illinois-Chicago (3-2, 0-0)

Credit Union 1 Arena, Chicago; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland and Illinois-Chicago meet in the first conference game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, Oakland finished with eight wins and 10 losses, while Illinois-Chicago won 10 games and lost eight.

TEAM LEADERS: Illinois-Chicago’s Teyvion Kirk has averaged 11.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and eight assists while Braelen Bridges has put up 11.4 points and 5.8 rebounds. For the Golden Grizzlies, Jalen Moore has averaged 16.4 points, 5.4 assists and 2.6 steals while Rashad Williams has put up 14.2 points.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Kirk has either made or assisted on 56 percent of all Illinois-Chicago field goals over the last three games. Kirk has accounted for 15 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Oakland has lost its last five road games, scoring 66.4 points, while allowing 93.6 per game.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Flames have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Golden Grizzlies. Illinois-Chicago has an assist on 44 of 72 field goals (61.1 percent) across its past three outings while Oakland has assists on 42 of 73 field goals (57.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Both Oakland and Illinois-Chicago are ranked at the top of the Horizon in terms of 3-point shooting. The Golden Grizzlies are ranked first in the conference with 9.6 3-pointers made per game this season while the Flames are ranked second at eight per game.

