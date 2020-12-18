Payton: Saints plan to start Brees against Chiefs

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints coach Sean Payton says quarterback Drew Brees “looked good” in his first practices since returning from injury this week and is slated to start against Kansas City. Brees has missed four games since a sack against San Francisco left him with multiple rib fractures and a punctured lung. Brees is the NFL’s all-time leader in yards passing with 79,612. Brees’ 565 career TDs rank second behind only the 571 thrown by Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady. The Saints are 10-3 and tied atop the NFC with Green Bay. But the Packers own the tie-breaker for the NFC’s No. 1 seed.