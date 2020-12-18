Quincy teacher wins Golden Apple

QUINCY (WGEM) -- Quincy's Baldwin Elementary School teacher Lindsay Struck was awarded the December WGEM Golden Apple Award.

Struck is in her sixteenth year teaching. She is currently teaching a remote kindergarten class.

She says even during a challenging year such as this there's no secret to success, it's just hard work from her students and a little fun thrown in.

"I love learning with them and from them everyday, and it's just a lot of fun," Struck said. "This year we are making the best out of a little year that is different, but we are doing a great job."

Struck's students say she makes learning fun by incorporating creative activities.

Each week on Thursday students in the virtual class particpate in an activity called "Drops of Love" to spread kindness.

"We fill our friends buckets with lots of drops of love and wonderful kindness. And, we just hope that that gives them a lot of things they look forward to," Struck said.

On Fridays the classroom has a "Star Student of the Week".

"Everybody's name gets to be in a big wheel and we spin the wheel and we get to pick the "Star of the Week", and then we get to learn more about them. They get a special book that they fill out at home," Struck explained.

Principal James Sohn, who reads to Struck's class weekly, says she has a great ability to help students reach their fullest potential.

"She has fun with that and gets them to do things that they didn't, and other people didn't think she could do. She brings out the best in the kids," Sohn said.