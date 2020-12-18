Remains of 2 war missing Kosovars found

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo authorities have found the remains of two people, believed to be ethnic Albanians missing from the 1998-1999 war, in two separate cities in the country. They were found Friday in the public cemeteries in western cities of Rahovec and Prizren. The exhumed remains will be identified and then handed over to their families, a statement said. Kosovo’s war, which ended with a 78-day NATO air campaign, left more than 10,000 people dead. Over 1,640 people are still unaccounted-for in Kosovo. Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, but Serbia has not recognized that.