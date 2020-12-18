Somalia suicide bombing kills 15, misses prime minister

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Police in Somalia say a suicide bomber attacked a stadium in Somalia’s central city of Galkayo on Friday, killing 15 people shortly before the arrival of the country’s new prime minister. Ali Hassan, a police officer in Galkayo, said others were injured in the blast, which occurred at the entrance to the sports stadium. According to local reports, some high-ranking officers of the Somali army were among those killed in the explosion. The Andalus radio station of Somalia’s al-Shabab jihadist rebels said the group claimed responsibility for the blast.