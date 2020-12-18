Southerly Winds Bring Milder Friday

An area of high pressure centered over Tennessee has brought Southerly flow into the Tri-States. This means that warmer air will be advected into the area through the day Friday. Highs on Friday should reach into the mid to upper 40's. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with a couple of breaks possible in the afternoon. Winds will also strengthen through the day, possibly gusting to 25mph this afternoon. The cold front will move through Friday night into Saturday. It now looks as if most of the moisture will miss the Tri-States to the North and South. However, there remains the chance for some drizzle Friday night into Saturday morning. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 30's to near 40. Sunday will feature partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 40's.

To start off the week, temperatures will warm once again to well above average Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 40's to near 50. A weak system moves to the North on Monday, but it looks for now to be mostly moisture starved so it should not have too much of an impact. Tuesday will feature mostly sunny skies. Conditions begin to change on Wednesday. Wednesday will start off mild, but a very strong cold front will move through mid-day bringing strong winds and possibly the chance of some light precipitation. Right now models appear on the dry side but that may change in the coming days. Behind this cold front, temperatures will plummet to below average values just in time for Christmas Eve. The cold weather is likely to stick around for Christmas Day.